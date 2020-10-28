TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Given Buy Rating at Griffin Securities

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Griffin Securities in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

FTI has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.89 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

NYSE:FTI opened at $5.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average of $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.07. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 1,609.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 298,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 281,359 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $808,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 305,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

