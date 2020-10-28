TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Given Buy Rating at Griffin Securities

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Griffin Securities in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.
FTI has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.89 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.73.
NYSE:FTI opened at $5.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average of $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.07. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 1,609.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 298,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 281,359 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $808,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 305,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.
About TechnipFMC
TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.
