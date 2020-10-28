TD Securities Upgrades Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) to Buy

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$15.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$14.00. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 39.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Martinrea International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, July 20th.

Shares of TSE MRE opened at C$10.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.77. The firm has a market cap of $858.44 million and a PE ratio of -43.23. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of C$5.64 and a 1 year high of C$14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.82) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$460.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$415.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Martinrea International will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

