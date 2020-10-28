TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Stock Holdings Cut by Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $524,301,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 11,128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,548,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,196 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $78,307,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,886,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $44,144,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank upgraded TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James began coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.93.

Shares of TRP opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $32.37 and a 12 month high of $57.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.98.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6072 per share. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 77.88%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

