Tarku Resources Ltd. (TKU.V) (CVE:TKU) Trading Up 13.6%

Tarku Resources Ltd. (TKU.V) (CVE:TKU)’s stock price was up 13.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 148,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 81,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of $703,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26.

About Tarku Resources Ltd. (TKU.V) (CVE:TKU)

Tarku Resources Ltd. explores for mineral resources in the provinces of Saskatchewan and Quebec. The company explores for vanadium, gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, and EGP metals. It primarily focuses on the Three A's exploration projects, including Apollo, Admiral, and Atlas in the Matagami greenstone belt, Quebec.

