Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Targa Resources in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Sibal now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TRGP. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.28.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $42.13.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 22.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -49.38%.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 40,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $825,847.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 241,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,940,189.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 166,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 12.6% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 95,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 9.6% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 26,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 21.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 816,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 145,590 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 6.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

