Tapestry (TPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Tapestry to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.30. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tapestry to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TPR opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tapestry from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Tapestry from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Tapestry from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.55.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 12,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $198,204.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,454.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

