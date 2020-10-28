T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Position Raised by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 76.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 100,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $13,433,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 366,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,221,735.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $1,432,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,961.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $16,048,400. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.58.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $142.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.46. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $148.88.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

