T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,435 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 30,563 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $13,648,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 88.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,761,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,766,086,000 after purchasing an additional 21,476,777 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 61.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,667,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,027,173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,782,719 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 25.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,459,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,422,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 156.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,076,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $632,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702,833 shares during the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub downgraded T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.04.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $5,191,950 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $112.82 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $123.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.60.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

