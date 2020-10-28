Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the bank will earn $2.12 per share for the year. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.37. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SNV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stephens raised Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $25.05 on Monday. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $40.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth $6,989,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 452,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 164,115 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 62.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 418,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 160,061 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth about $185,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

