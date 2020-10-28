Syneos Health (SYNH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Syneos Health to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Syneos Health has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 3.16-3.38 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.16-3.38 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Syneos Health to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $55.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $74.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.59.

In other news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 10,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $669,505.23. Also, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 3,766,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $223,189,812.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,777,302 shares of company stock valued at $223,902,696. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYNH. BidaskClub cut Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

