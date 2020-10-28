Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Synchrony Financial reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.11). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $24.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.81.

SYF opened at $26.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $38.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYF. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 45.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 267,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 83,468 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 39.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 24,865 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 38.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 10,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 11.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,207,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,757,000 after acquiring an additional 125,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

See Also: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchrony Financial (SYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.