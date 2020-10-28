SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.50

Shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 1088 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

Several analysts have recently commented on SVCBY shares. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average is $12.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.67.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.