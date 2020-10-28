Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.29.

SUUIF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from $11.50 to $11.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUUIF opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

