Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) & Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGPR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) and Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Ferrellgas Partners has a beta of 3.26, meaning that its share price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suburban Propane Partners has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ferrellgas Partners and Suburban Propane Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferrellgas Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Suburban Propane Partners 0 2 1 0 2.33

Suburban Propane Partners has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.51%. Given Suburban Propane Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Suburban Propane Partners is more favorable than Ferrellgas Partners.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ferrellgas Partners and Suburban Propane Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferrellgas Partners $1.50 billion 0.02 -$49.76 million N/A N/A Suburban Propane Partners $1.27 billion 0.85 $68.63 million $1.10 15.81

Suburban Propane Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ferrellgas Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Ferrellgas Partners and Suburban Propane Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferrellgas Partners -5.51% N/A -2.86% Suburban Propane Partners 4.57% 11.66% 2.42%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of Suburban Propane Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Suburban Propane Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Suburban Propane Partners beats Ferrellgas Partners on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets. The company's propane is primarily used for space heating, water heating, cooking, outdoor cooking using gas grills, crop drying, irrigation, weed control, and other propane fueled appliances; as an engine fuel for combustion engine vehicles and forklifts; and as a heating or energy source in manufacturing and drying processes. It serves residential, industrial/commercial, portable tank exchange, agricultural, wholesale, and other customers in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. As of July 31, 2019, it operated 71 service centers and 896 propane distribution locations. The company is also involved in the sale of refined fuels; provision of common carrier services; and retail sale of propane appliances and related parts and fittings, as well as other retail propane related services and consumer products. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users. It offers propane primarily for space heating, water heating, cooking, and clothes drying in the residential and commercial markets; for use as a motor fuel in internal combustion engines to power over-the-road vehicles, forklifts, and stationary engines, as well as to fire furnaces, as a cutting gas to the industrial customers, and in other process applications; and for tobacco curing, crop drying, poultry brooding, and weed control in the agricultural markets. The Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels segment engages in the retail distribution of fuel oil, diesel, kerosene, and gasoline to residential and commercial customers for use primarily as a source of heat in homes and buildings. The Natural Gas and Electricity segment markets natural gas and electricity to residential and commercial customers in the deregulated energy markets in New York and Pennsylvania. The All Other segment sells, installs, and services a range of home comfort equipment, including whole-house heating products, air cleaners, humidifiers, and space heaters. As of September 28, 2019, it served approximately 1.0 million residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers through 700 locations in 41 states primarily in the east and west coast regions of the United Staes, as well as portions of the midwest region of the United States and Alaska. Suburban Energy Services Group LLC serves as a general partner of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey.

