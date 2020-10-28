Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and markets mechanical locks, electro-mechanical locks and related products for automotive manufacturers with operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The company also produces precision zinc die castings for the transportation, security and small engine industries. The company’s principal products are locks and keys for cars and trucks. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on STRT. ValuEngine lowered Strattec Security from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered Strattec Security from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

STRT stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.05 million, a P/E ratio of -14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.88. Strattec Security has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The auto parts company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.89. Strattec Security had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. On average, analysts expect that Strattec Security will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Strattec Security by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 521,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Strattec Security during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Strattec Security by 2,654.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 15,793 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Strattec Security by 22.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

