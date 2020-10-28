Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 2.1% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

SCHB opened at $80.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.59. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $85.24.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.