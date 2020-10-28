Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Sells 89 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 61,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,433,000 after buying an additional 32,901 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,620,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $403,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $135.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.71 and its 200 day moving average is $133.24. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $146.53.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

