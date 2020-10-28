Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Sells 638 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.9% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 238,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,334,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $81.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.59. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $94.86.

