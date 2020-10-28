Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Sells 3,515 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

RSP stock opened at $110.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.85. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

