Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Sells 12,360 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lowered its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 46.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,360 shares during the quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,688.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,338.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $53.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.46.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

