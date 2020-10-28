Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 33.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,557 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,787,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $2,395,000. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $8,981,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,081,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,578,000.

Shares of SCHH opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.69. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $48.62.

