Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Makes New $328,000 Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 10,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,507,000. 46.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA stock opened at $317.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $288.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.67. The stock has a market cap of $858.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.83.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

