Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Makes New $328,000 Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 10,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,507,000. 46.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BABA stock opened at $317.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $288.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.67. The stock has a market cap of $858.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.50.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.83.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
