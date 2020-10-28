Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of BSCO stock opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.02. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $22.37.

