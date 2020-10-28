Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Has $8.53 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. owned 0.41% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.79. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $23.76.

