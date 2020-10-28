Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Has $6.73 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 3.8% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 21,575 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,620,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $117.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.27. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.25 and a twelve month high of $123.35.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.