Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Has $4.04 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 55.7% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 111.2% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $57.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.46. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $62.40.

