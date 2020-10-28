Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Has $217,000 Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 854 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 103,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 1,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMGN stock opened at $223.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $130.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.72 and a 200-day moving average of $239.18.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.65.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.