Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Has $1.77 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,570,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000,000 after buying an additional 4,043,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,837,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,422,000 after buying an additional 2,374,301 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,934,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,784,000 after buying an additional 1,350,591 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 65.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,313,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,266,000 after buying an additional 918,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,519.2% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 918,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,700,000 after buying an additional 861,944 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $63.59 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.15.

