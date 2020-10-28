Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for 1.3% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 37.1% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 163,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 5,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter.

HDV opened at $79.69 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.57 and a 200 day moving average of $82.22.

