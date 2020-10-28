Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Buys Shares of 4,930 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.25. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $44.67.

