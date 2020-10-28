Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Buys 959 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. UBS Group AG increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,817,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,865,000 after buying an additional 1,020,091 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,976,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,923,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,624,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,449,000 after buying an additional 494,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,379,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,258,000 after buying an additional 482,643 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $81.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.39. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $86.30.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.