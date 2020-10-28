Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Buys 691 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises about 0.7% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 23,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period.

VNLA opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $50.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.16.

