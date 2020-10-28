Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Buys 11,500 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.71. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $22.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.