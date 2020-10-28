Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Acquires 631 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 239.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter.

ACWI stock opened at $80.78 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $53.31 and a twelve month high of $84.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.83 and a 200-day moving average of $75.88.

