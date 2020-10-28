Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Acquires 614 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,257,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,711,000 after acquiring an additional 31,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $285,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $181.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $179.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.56. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $187.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.