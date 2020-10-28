Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Sterling Bancorp in a report issued on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.21 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.17. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.93%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $13.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,927 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $90,843.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,172 shares in the company, valued at $311,391.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,275,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,383,000 after buying an additional 1,350,987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,394,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,067,000 after acquiring an additional 43,426 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 50.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,187,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,642,000 after purchasing an additional 730,666 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 13.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,740,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,399,000 after purchasing an additional 200,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,593,000 after purchasing an additional 39,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.