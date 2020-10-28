Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Steris were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steris by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,301,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $966,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Steris by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,671,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $513,916,000 after purchasing an additional 83,765 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Steris by 9.6% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,159,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,839,000 after purchasing an additional 101,959 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Steris by 17.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 927,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,303,000 after purchasing an additional 137,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Steris by 22.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 883,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,597,000 after purchasing an additional 161,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STE opened at $185.35 on Wednesday. Steris PLC has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $192.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.88 and a 200-day moving average of $160.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 0.66.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.33. Steris had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Steris’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $334,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total transaction of $3,816,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,738.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,355 shares of company stock valued at $7,620,590 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Steris from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Steris from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Steris from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Steris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

