Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steris were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steris by 1.1% during the third quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steris by 13.0% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steris by 2.2% during the third quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 32,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Steris by 91.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steris by 1.9% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Steris from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Steris from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Stephens raised their target price on Steris from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.50.

In other news, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total value of $3,816,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,738.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 5,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total value of $837,040.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,067.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,355 shares of company stock valued at $7,620,590. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Steris stock opened at $185.35 on Wednesday. Steris PLC has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $192.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.32. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 0.66.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.33. Steris had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

