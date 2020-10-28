Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 9.60%. On average, analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $15.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.05 million, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.30%.

In related news, Director Dean D’angelo purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $40,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert T. Ladd purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $159,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 45,000 shares of company stock worth $361,800. Corporate insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SCM shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. National Securities upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.