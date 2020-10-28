Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Savior LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10,723.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000.

SCHF opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.17.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

