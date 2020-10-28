Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes $3.59 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 77,563 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,467,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,581,552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,581,216 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 28,523,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,111,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620,893 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,058,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,925,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,131,972,000 after buying an additional 2,651,445 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,618,433 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $219,007,000 after buying an additional 1,931,409 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.55.

CMCSA opened at $43.44 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $198.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.57.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

