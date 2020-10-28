Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.08 Million Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 42.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 33,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $41.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.59. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $45.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $293,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,501. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

