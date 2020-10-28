Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 96,859 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 69.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 96,859 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM opened at $32.82 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $73.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average of $41.78. The stock has a market cap of $138.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.