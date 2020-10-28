Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,682 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,682 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 194.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,914,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,000 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 81.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,728,000 after purchasing an additional 418,650 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 18,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter.

EEM stock opened at $45.92 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $46.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.49.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

