Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,361 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,805 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 1.2% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 65.0% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 57.1% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 688.9% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total value of $680,105.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,892.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total transaction of $93,790,692.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,281,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 331,505 shares of company stock worth $169,179,594 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $488.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $502.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $471.38. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.35 and a 1 year high of $575.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. CSFB reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.74.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

