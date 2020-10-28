Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,160 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 52,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $63.31 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $70.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.53 and its 200 day moving average is $61.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

