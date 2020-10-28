Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,128 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $6,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 18,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period.

IXN stock opened at $263.08 on Wednesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $155.91 and a 1-year high of $283.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.26.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

