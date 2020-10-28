Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,083 Shares of People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,008 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,083 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in People's United Financial were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of People's United Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in People's United Financial by 1,418.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in People's United Financial by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in People's United Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in People's United Financial by 1,031.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of People's United Financial stock opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22. People's United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $17.22.

People's United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $499.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.57 million. People's United Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that People's United Financial, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. People's United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.80%.

PBCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of People's United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of People's United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of People's United Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People's United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of People's United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. People's United Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.56.

People's United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

