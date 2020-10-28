Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 69.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,602 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,659 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Watson Rebecca now owns 862 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST opened at $372.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $384.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.54.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $605,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,549,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,931,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.