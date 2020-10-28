Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 239.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,896 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Bank of America by 6.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,633,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,233 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 51.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,055,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164,156 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Bank of America by 94.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,883,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218,779 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $350,740,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 3.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,090,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,150,000 after purchasing an additional 349,711 shares during the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average is $24.44. The company has a market cap of $206.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.31.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 13,584,301 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

